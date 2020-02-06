Union Budget
Nomination Process For MLC Takes Place In Karnataka

General News

Yediyurappa had earlier announced that he would be filling 13 cabinet berths on February 6 by taking 10 of the 12 BJP MLAs who got elected in the Assembly

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Ministerial tussle takes place in Karnataka in Yediyurappa's government. Yediyurappa had earlier announced that he would be filling 13 cabinet berths on February 6 by taking 10 of the 12 BJP MLAs who got elected in the Assembly bye-polls last December and another three legislators from the party.

Mahesh Kumathalli, and INC leader said, "This issue is not only prevalent in Karnataka but is news across the country. It is a type of political alliance. Such a situation does not take place every time. BJP came to power because of 17 people and B. S. Yediyurappa became the CM. I am one of the 17 who made the sacrifice and we were told that those who won will be made a minister. However, via the media, we are learning that only 10 are being made a minister."

