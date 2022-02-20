Non-availability of doctors in govt facilities a cause of concern, says Maha minister

Jalna, Feb 20 (PTI) The non-availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals and rural health centres was a cause of concern and efforts were on to speed up recruitment, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Speaking at a programme here, he said his department had carried out recruitment for 1,800 MBBS as well as Grade C and D posts.

Fifty per cent medical posts have been filled up and the rest will be completed soon, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)