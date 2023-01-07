Non-violence - Narrative Or Truth? Sanjeev Sanyal’s Take On India's Struggle For Freedom

India’s heavily-documented non-violence approach wasn’t the sole torchbearer of the country’s decades-long freedom struggle, according to noted historian and Member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal.

Sanyal indulged in an insightful conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to dig deep into the untold story of India’s glorious road to independence.

Ahead of the release of his book ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story of how India Won its Freedom’, Sanyal elucidated how the role of non-violence was overplayed and was made to appear as the only driving force of independence from colonial shackles. “There is another story to how India won its freedom, it was not granted its freedom, it grabbed its freedom and it was not only through the non-violent movement.”

When asked if the role of non-violence was overplayed and portrayed in a rather exaggerated manner, Sanyal nodded in affirmative, before stating that he is challenging the popular notion that India’s freedom movement was “uniquely non-violent.”

“I am not saying that the non-violence did not have a role. It did have a role. But the fact of the matter is there was also this other movement, a large movement,” he said, adding that the revolutionary movement had seamlessly penetrated into and conjoined peasant and tribal revolts of the time.

Stating “absolutely” when asked if non-violence was hyperbolized, Sanyal explained the reason behind it. “Absolutely overplayed,” he said, highlighting how the revolutionaries, often wrongly perceived as ‘extremists’, were “big” within the congress. He then recalled the time when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose defeated Gandhians in an open election within the Congress.

Sanyal opines on the overshadowing of India's revolutionists

The noted historian said that the reason revolutionists were overshadowed was that, during independence, big revolutionist figures were either jailed or killed, which in turn stripped the movement of its core leadership. “So when India becomes free, it essentially comes to be ruled by one faction of the Congress party, and perhaps, they are human and they overplay their own role.”

However, the Gandhians went wrong when they, according to Sanyal, “deliberately” went out of their way to subdue other existing narratives of the Indian freedom struggle. "A testimony to the Gandhians’ calculated sidelining was historian R.C. Majumdar. He is simply pushed aside for bringing up other narratives of our freedom struggle,” Sanyal said.

Sanjeev Sanyal's conversation with Arnab Goswami also touched upon various facets of India’s turbulent journey to colonial liberation, particularly the ones that are yet to be noted down in the books of history.