Normal Life Affected In Andamans Due To Trade Strike

Normal life was affected in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including capital Port Blair, due to a strike called by a trade body over several demands.

Shops and business establishments remained shut and commercial vehicles remained off the roads in the strike called by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

Only emergency services have been kept out of the purview of the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm.

ACCI said the strike was called over several issues, including a steep hike in power tariff and arbitrary increase in registration charges.

"Trade and industry in our islands have been struggling for a long time. ACCI had submitted various representations to Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi requesting his intervention to resolve the issues that are hampering the economic growth of the archipelago but no action was taken," an ACCI statement said.

"On the contrary, several unfair decisions including a substantial increase in registration charges and power tariffs were taken over the years. Harmful policies, lack of infrastructure and gross negligence of the sector by the administration have severely impacted our businesses," it added.

ACCI president Surendra Prahladka had said the trade body along with 30 other affiliated business associations called for the bandh and urged the islanders to support it.