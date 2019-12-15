Normalcy Returns In Guwahati After Massive Protests Against CAA

After massive protests in Assam over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which saw the suspension of mobile and internet services and army deployment in the state, situation in the state's capital Guwahati is gradually returning back to normal as vehicles were seen plying on the roads and the government has also relaxed the curfew. However, some sections continued with the protests. The BJP is launching state-wide drives to apprise citizens of the Citizenship Act and to remove any misconceptions from their minds.