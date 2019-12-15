The Debate
The Debate
Normalcy Returns In Guwahati After Massive Protests Against CAA

General News

Situation in the Assam's capital Guwahati is gradually returning back to normal as vehicles were seen plying on the roads and govt has also relaxed the curfew

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

After massive protests in Assam over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which saw the suspension of mobile and internet services and army deployment in the state, situation in the state's capital Guwahati is gradually returning back to normal as vehicles were seen plying on the roads and the government has also relaxed the curfew. However, some sections continued with the protests. The BJP is launching state-wide drives to apprise citizens of the Citizenship Act and to remove any misconceptions from their minds.

