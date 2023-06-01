North Bengal tea industry hit by scanty rain; fresh rains in Karnataka

The North Bengal tea industry, which accounts for roughly 25% of overall Indian tea production, has suffered significant losses this year due to a lack of rain and the incessant presence of pests. According to tea planters, the industry is about 15% behind average production and will soon breach 32%. Because of the low water level, irrigation has almost come to a halt.

Due to a lack of rain, many diseases have ravaged the tea plantations in several gardens in the Terai, Dooars, and hills. Moreover, Caterpillars such as Looper, Helopeltis, and Red spider are wreaking havoc on tea plantations.

The dismay faced by the farmers

“The industry is experiencing a drought-like condition. The plantations are not getting natural showers for long, with the deficiency helping pests to damage the crops. The water level of the rivers has gone down. As a result, the industry is again unable to use the artificial irrigation system everywhere. In this situation, the government’s financial support can only save the industry,” said a planter from Siliguri Satish Mitruka.

Speaking about the same, Sandip Ghosh, a tea garden manager said, “Tea is a seasonal crop, heavily reliant on good rains. But this year, lack of rainfall has severely hit the tea industry and it is facing a drought-like situation. As a result, our garden is 15 per cent behind from last year and it cannot be made up. We received at least 15mm of rainfall last year, and it is just 6.3mm in our garden this year.”

A garden supervisor adding on to the dismay stated that due to the less rainfall the tea leaves are not growing properly owing to which the number of garden workers is less than before.

Every year, India produces over 1400 million kgs of tea, with North Bengal contributing approximately 250 million kg.

IMD's heat wave warning

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has further predicted heatwave conditions over several parts of east India. Heat wave conditions are reportedly to be isoloated in pockets over Bihar till June 4, Gangetic West Bengal till June 2 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal today, June 1.

Yellow alert in Bengaluru

Heavy rain is expected in Bengaluru until June 4, according to the IMD, and a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts.

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are districts where the yellow alert has been sounded. The agency has also predicted average rainfall in Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts.

Moreover, rain lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, May 31 leading to a sharp fall in maximum temperatures in the region.

After the rains, the day temperatures dropped by up to 14 notches below normal limits at many places, according to a weather report issued by the meteorological department office here.