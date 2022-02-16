North Bengal To Witness Never-seen-before Development In Days To Come: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the entire north Bengal would witness development like never before in the days to come, listing out the plans her government has made for the region. Speaking at an event in Cooch Behar, organised on the occasion of local hero Chila Roy's 512th birth anniversary, she said that the state government was working tirelessly for the welfare of Rajbanshi, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of north Bengal.

"We will create job opportunities for youth in all six districts. Believe in us, trust us. Don't misunderstand. And see what spurt in development takes place in north Bengal. The place will witness development like never before," she stated at the programme

Banerjee underlined that her government would spend Rs 300 crore to turn the district headquarters into a heritage town. The chief minister also maintained that many other facilities would be made available in the area, including a cultural academy, community hall and an academy for studying the history of Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities.

She said the state would set up 200 government schools, where the teaching medium would be Rajbanshi language. The CM urged the Centre to make Cooch Behar airport operational and improve regional connectivity. Banerjee, who decided to cut short her North Bengal trip to return to Kolkata on learning about legendary singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's demise, on an unrelated note, said that the artiste should have been given Padma Shri much before. Mukhopadhyay, who died at the age of 90, had recently turned down Padma Shri award.

