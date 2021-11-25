North East Delhi Violence: HC Asks For Fresh Status Report With Details From State Police

The Delhi High Court asked State Police on Thursday to file a new affidavit having all the details and status of cases going before the trial courts in connection with the violence that broke out in the northeast district of the national capital in February 2020. The bench comprising of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed Delhi Police to file the status report after a counsel appearing for Jamait ulema-i-hind alleges that the last status report filed by them does not provide many details. The bench has adjourned the matter for January 28, 2022.

As per Delhi Police’s status report, 695 cases are being probed by North-East District police and the remaining 62 cases which pertained to major incidents like murders were transferred to the Crime Branch. Another case of larger conspiracy behind communal riots in Delhi is being investigated by the Special Cell. Delhi Police also said the FIRs registered in connection with the riots have been investigated in accordance with law by the Delhi Police, which is now under trial in courts. The Delhi Police also said that the investigations carried out are credible, fair, honest, impartial, and complete in all aspects. The status report of Delhi Police further said that apart from allegations made in the present batch of petitions, there exists not even an iota of substance in the present petitions, which are required to be dismissed only on the ground that the investigations and the process of law in connection with the aforementioned FIRs are at an advanced stage and no ground/ circumstances for transferring of the case to a new SIT exists.

Delhi Police: The investigation was conducted vigilantly and effectively

The bench is studying the petitions which raise questions against law enforcement agencies. The Delhi Police had earlier examined speeches of political leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma etc to find if they incited violence. The Delhi Police said in an affidavit that the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively due to which violence was stopped in a few days. The police said, "It is also submitted that the petitioners in the present petition have not come before this court with clean hands. They have selectively chosen certain speeches and incidents to further their hidden agenda." It further added, “It is stated that the selective outrage by the petitioners towards specific incidents while ignoring other abhorrent incidents of violence, itself manifest that the present petitions are not bonafide but motivated need to be dismissed.” At least 53 people were killed in the violence that occurred in the northeast part of Delhi due to opposing views over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

