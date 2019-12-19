Anti-CAA Protests: North-East Student Bodies Show Solidarity With Nationwide Agitation

The student organisations in the northeastern states have shown solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday. However, the leaders of these student organisations reiterated that they were not observing any shutdown in the educational institutions due to various reasons. Also, these bodies have conducted various protests while the Bill was in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Assam SFI leader (ASFI) on protests

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) backed Student Federation of India’s central leader in Assam Sangita Das said, “We have held a series of protests across Assam for the past more than a week to force the Central government to revoke the new Citizenship Act”. Sandipan Deb, the state secretary of ASFI Tripura stated that they had burnt the copies of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 16. "Because of the ongoing important examinations in the colleges and universities, we are not observing any shutdown in the educational institutions in Tripura,” he added.

NSUI protest

The National Students Union of India also held protests in different states of the northeast to oppose the "unconstitutional legislation". NSUI leader, Rakesh Das said, "We would hold more agitations in support to the country-wide protests against the new citizenship act until the Central government vacates the Act”.

Protests in Mizoram

More than 500 students from Mizoram University donned black attires and staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday in the Mizoram University campus park. Apart from the students of Mizoram University Students' Council, professors, teaching faculties, and other employees of the Mizoram University participated in the day-long protest program. "We demand justice for our student fraternity in the Jamia Millia Islamia University," MUSC President said.

MUSC President Xavier Lalruatkima and Mizoram University Teachers Association Secretary K.C. Malsamzauva addressed the media during the protests. Before the gathering, they strongly condemned Delhi police's actions against the students. Similar student protests against the CAA were being held for the past two weeks in Meghalaya, Manipur and other Northeast states.

(With Agency Inputs)

