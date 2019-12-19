The Debate
The Debate
Anti-CAA Protests: North-East Student Bodies Show Solidarity With Nationwide Agitation

General News

The anti-CAA protests being held nation-wide received support from North-East student bodies. The CPI-M backed SFI voiced their support for nationwide agitation

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
anti-CAA protests

The student organisations in the northeastern states have shown solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday. However, the leaders of these student organisations reiterated that they were not observing any shutdown in the educational institutions due to various reasons. Also, these bodies have conducted various protests while the Bill was in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.  

Assam SFI leader (ASFI) on protests 

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) backed Student Federation of India’s central leader in Assam Sangita Das said, “We have held a series of protests across Assam for the past more than a week to force the Central government to revoke the new Citizenship Act”. Sandipan Deb, the state secretary of ASFI Tripura stated that they had burnt the copies of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 16. "Because of the ongoing important examinations in the colleges and universities, we are not observing any shutdown in the educational institutions in Tripura,” he added. 

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir, Sec 144 imposed in Karnataka, UP, Delhi

NSUI protest 

The National Students Union of India also held protests in different states of the northeast to oppose the "unconstitutional legislation". NSUI leader, Rakesh Das said, "We would hold more agitations in support to the country-wide protests against the new citizenship act until the Central government vacates the Act”.  

Read: SP leads protests against Yogi-govt outside UP Assembly over CAA, crimes against women

Protests in Mizoram 

More than 500 students from Mizoram University donned black attires and staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday in the Mizoram University campus park. Apart from the students of Mizoram University Students' Council, professors, teaching faculties, and other employees of the Mizoram University participated in the day-long protest program. "We demand justice for our student fraternity in the Jamia Millia Islamia University," MUSC President said. 

Read: Anti-CAA protests: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls for peace, allays fears of Muslims

MUSC President Xavier Lalruatkima and Mizoram University Teachers Association Secretary K.C. Malsamzauva addressed the media during the protests. Before the gathering, they strongly condemned Delhi police's actions against the students. Similar student protests against the CAA were being held for the past two weeks in Meghalaya, Manipur and other Northeast states. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: CAA protests: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray urges Muslim community to maintain law and order

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

