North East's All State Capitals Will Have Air, Rail, And Road Connectivity: Amit Shah

All eight state capitals in the North East will be connected by air, rail, and road before 2025, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in Mizoram where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects.

Shah inaugurated at least six key projects worth Rs 2424 crore during his visit to the northeastern state. The project includes the inauguration of construction of the Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex at Zokhawsang, worth Rs 163 crore, and the construction of the Integrated Command and Control Centre' (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL), worth Rs 119.2 crore, among others.

While addressing the people gathered to witness the grand inaugural ceremony, the Home Minister spoke on various pressing issues and highlighted the Modi government's developmental work.

Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation of projects worth ₹2,415 crores in Aizawl | WATCH

PM @narendramodi Ji has unleashed a wave of development for Mizoram. Inaugurating and laying the foundation of several infrastructural projects worth ₹2,415 crores in Aizawl. https://t.co/b7GigBlAO0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2023

During his visit to Mizoram, Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Zorinpui - Longmasu NH-502A worth an estimated Rs 781.85 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6 worth Rs 329.70 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6 worth Rs 720.72 crore; and construction of Laldenga Centre worth Rs 193 crore.

Amit Shah’s Sasaram visit cancelled due Ram Navami clashes

It is significant to note that Amit Shah's visit to Mizoram has come as his Sasaram visit was cancelled due to the imposition of Section 144 in the wake of post-communal tensions in the area on April 1. The Union Home Minister was scheduled to arrive in the state on Saturday and address rallies in two districts, apart from holding meetings with party leaders.

However, due to a massive clash between the two communities, his visit got cancelled. According to media reports, at least 14 people were injured during the tension that erupted on the day of Ram Navami on March 30.