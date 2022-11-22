Last Updated:

North Goa Beaches To Have No-take Zones To Protect, Preserve Environment

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday announced that 'no-take zones' will be formed in and around picturesque beaches of North Goa to protect and preserve the environment in these areas.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
North Goa

Image: Representative/ANI


Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday announced that 'no-take zones' will be formed in and around picturesque beaches of North Goa to protect and preserve the environment in these areas.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said 'no-take zones' will be formed at beaches of Morjim, Ashvem and Arambol in North Goa, which are a major tourist attraction.

A no-take zone is an area set aside by the government, where no extractive activity such as fishing, hunting, logging, mining and drilling is allowed.

The minister of town and country planning tweeted that activities were taking place without the state government's permission and sand dunes were also being destroyed in the beaches. Hence, the department was forced to act and protect these zones.

READ | Two held for cultivating ganja in North Goa

Research scientist Sujit Kumar Dongre was roped in to prepare a report on no-take zones and conservation areas to be notified by the state forest department, with more emphasis on areas near turtle nesting sites. 

READ | Two Russian women found dead in North Goa in two days
READ | Man killed in lightning strike amid rains in North Goa
READ | Russian national held with drugs in north Goa
READ | Goa: Sale of liquor at bars, pubs, shops to stop at 11 pm in North Goa ahead of elections

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT