North India Continues To Face Monsoon Fury, NDRF Deploys 39 Teams

As heavy rains and floods batter several regions in North India, a total of 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in four Indian states to help with rescue and relief efforts. These teams, working in coordination with the state administrations, have carried out more than 3,000 rescue operations in the past three days. The worst affected states - Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand - have seen rivers flooding villages and cities along their banks, landslides in the hills with roads and bridges being washed away.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in many areas in these states till July 12. The four state administrations have moved hundreds of people to safer areas and have deployed teams to closely monitor the rainfall and water situation in the rivers.

NDRF teams in 4 states

Punjab - 14 teams

In Punjab, NDRF teams along with the state administration are shifting people to safer locations like Mohali and Dera Bassi. The evacuation drive that commenced on Sunday morning is still underway, especially in the low-lying areas near Ghaggar at Tiwana village near Bhankharpur in Dera Bassi. Around 250 domestic animals, too, have been rescued.

Himachal Pradesh - 12 teams

The worst hit state amongst all the four is Himachal Pradesh where the Kalka-Shimla highway is completely blocked. Seven districts of the state including Mandi, Kullu, and Nagore are facing the wrath of nature. Rescue operations are on as several areas are submerged under floodwater and more than 500 people are stranded in several places.

The NDRF carried out operations on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday morning. A group of 10 stranded people were rescued by the NDRF team with the help of anchored ropes and harnesses in Kullu near Beas river. According to officials, around 10 more civilians are trapped in the adjoining piece of land near Beas river and efforts to rescue them are still on.

The state has reported five deaths since the water level of Beas crossed the to danger level due to the extensive rainfall on Sunday. The incessant rainfall has led to massive damage to properties in Mandi, Kullu and several other districts.

Uttarakhand - 8 teams

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert in Uttarakhand in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nahar and Haridwar districts for July 11 and 12. In the hilly belts like Chamoli and regions of Garhwal, teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF continue with rescue operations. A large number of tourists have been shifted to safer locations.

Haryana - 5 teams

The state has been battered for the third consecutive day with Monday (July 10) witnessing heavy rains across the state. Authorities have been working round the clock to reach out to people in the worst-hit places. Schools have also been closed in some of the affected areas of Haryana as well as Punjab.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keeping a close tab on the monsoon fury unleashed in large parts of the country. NDRF officials have said that the number of teams deployed could be increased after monitoring the situation in flood-affected states.