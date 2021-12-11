Last Updated:

North India Under Cold Wave As Fog Engulfs Kashmir Valley; Delhi Registers Coldest Night

Northern Indian states are experiencing intense cold wave conditions as fog continues to engulf parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
India

Image: ANI


Northern Indian states are experiencing intense cold wave conditions as dense fog continues to engulf parts of Kashmir valley, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. While Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday, December 9, with the minimum temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celsius, temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir continue dipping to sub-zero at nights resulting in dense fog in the mornings affecting visibility and vehicular movement. Also, parts of Himachal Pradesh have received rainfall and fresh snow over the weekend. 

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has inched under the 'very poor' category. Furthermore, it has also predicted more deterioration in the situation due to a fall in temperature and slow wind speeds in the coming days. Similarly, the temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -2.2 degrees celsius, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. A fresh western disturbance has caused such a weather condition and will further affect the weather across the Western Himalayan Region from Sunday onwards, added IMD. 

Several tourists arriving in Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining areas are facing difficulties due to the thick layer of smog.

Speaking on the same, a local resident Nazir Ahmad said, "The fog is too dense as it has not rained for a few days and we are hoping a rain or snow soon so that the fog is cleared", reported ANI. Apart from that, tourists at Dal Lake are also facing similar situations as the view has been restricted due to fog. 

READ | Delhi Air crisis: Indoor air pollution levels worse than outside, claims study

While a thick cover of fog has covered parts of Northern India, netizens have taken to social media platforms for sharing videos and pictures of the same and their experiences. Have a look:

READ | Fresh snowfall in Kashmir brings back cold wave-like conditions

Netizens share images and videos as thick fog covers parts of North India

 

READ | Himachal Pradesh continues to witness heavy snowfall; temperature could drop further
READ | Delhi Pollution: Air quality worsens as AQI levels touch 'very poor' category on Dec 11
READ | IMD predicts no cold wave situations in many places across India for next 5 days
Tags: India, Delhi, JK
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND