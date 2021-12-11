North India Under Cold Wave As Fog Engulfs Kashmir Valley; Delhi Registers Coldest Night

Northern Indian states are experiencing intense cold wave conditions as dense fog continues to engulf parts of Kashmir valley, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. While Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season on Thursday, December 9, with the minimum temperature dipping to 8.3 degrees Celsius, temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir continue dipping to sub-zero at nights resulting in dense fog in the mornings affecting visibility and vehicular movement. Also, parts of Himachal Pradesh have received rainfall and fresh snow over the weekend.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has inched under the 'very poor' category. Furthermore, it has also predicted more deterioration in the situation due to a fall in temperature and slow wind speeds in the coming days. Similarly, the temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -2.2 degrees celsius, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. A fresh western disturbance has caused such a weather condition and will further affect the weather across the Western Himalayan Region from Sunday onwards, added IMD.

Several tourists arriving in Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining areas are facing difficulties due to the thick layer of smog.

Speaking on the same, a local resident Nazir Ahmad said, "The fog is too dense as it has not rained for a few days and we are hoping a rain or snow soon so that the fog is cleared", reported ANI. Apart from that, tourists at Dal Lake are also facing similar situations as the view has been restricted due to fog.

While a thick cover of fog has covered parts of Northern India, netizens have taken to social media platforms for sharing videos and pictures of the same and their experiences. Have a look:

Netizens share images and videos as thick fog covers parts of North India

No cold wave in Delhi yet, still 22-9 c — Rizwan Syed (@RizwanS06862783) December 11, 2021