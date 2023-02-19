'North India's 1st Nuclear Plant Coming Up In Haryana', Says Union MoS Jitendra Singh

In a major boost to India's nuclear energy, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh on Saturday announced that North India's first nuclear plant will soon be operational in Haryana's Gorakhpur which is about 150 kilometres north of the national capital of New Delhi.

"North India's first Nuclear Plant is coming up in Haryana in the town of Gorakhpur, which is about 150 km north of the national capital of New Delhi," Jitendra Singh said, according to the Department of Atomic Energy's press release.

The Minister of Earth Science Department said that setting up the nuclear plant in North India is in line with PM Modi’s impetus on increasing India’s nuclear capacity for multi-faceted roles. "During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, one of the major achievements would be the installation of Nuclear/ Atomic Energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to the South Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in the west in Maharashtra," Singh said.

Singh said that a number of path-breaking decisions were taken in the last 8 years, adding that a bulk approval of the installation of 10 nuclear reactors has been given the nod by the Modi government. The Minister also said that the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has also been given permission to form joint ventures with PSUs for resources to open up atomic energy plants, which is an upcoming and promising sector, that has the potential to fulfill India’s all energy needs in times to come.

North India's first nuclear plant in Haryana's Gorakhpur

According to the Atomic Energy Department, Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) having two units of 700 MWe capacity each of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) indigenous design is under implementation near Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district in Haryana. "Till date, an amount of ₹4,906 Cr has been spent out of total allocated funds 20,594 Cr. (Total Financial progress is 23.8% as of now)," the statement read.

The Atomic Department said that the construction of buildings and other structures is progressing well and the required purchase orders for major long-manufacturing cycle equipment/components are already in place.