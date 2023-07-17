North India's Monsoon Mayhem: 75,000 Goods-laden Trucks Stranded In Tamil Nadu Amid Rains

Unprecedented rains in north India have paralysed the transport system with as many as 75,000 loaded trucks stranded across cities and towns of Tamil Nadu. The trucks stuck in the southern state had to reach Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, according to the president of Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu.

These trucks are finding the weather condition challenging to drive into the northern states."More than 25,000 trucks heading to Tamil Nadu are also stuck in Northern states due to rainfall," said the president of the Lorry Owners Federation - Tamil Nadu.

Massive loss to companies

As the movement of the trucks has been suspended due to incessant rainfall in northern India, the companies transporting their goods are facing massive losses. Multiple eatable items have been reportedly spoiled due to long waiting hours mid-way.

The goods present in the stranded trucks are coconuts, sago, starch, raw materials used as ingredients in healthcare medicines, matchboxes, crackers, textiles, and steel and iron materials.

The transportation of goods from northern India to the state of Tamil Nadu has also stopped due to heavy rainfall. The goods being transported to Tamil Nadu includes apples, machines, and textile materials.

While the drivers and the companies that have ordered the goods have been affected heavily, the trucks will stay in the places until the conditions get normal enough to travel safely.

Rainfall in north India

After an interaction between monsoon trough and western disturbance led to incessant rainfall in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi in the last fortnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (July 16) predicted another phase of south-west monsoon to begin this week.

Over northern Odisha, adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, a low-pressure have been formed which is likely to bring heavy and widespread rainfall over central and adjoining eastern India in the next five days. While heavy rainfall continues over a portion of northwest India, a fresh spell of rainfall is expected to increase over the west coast.