North Western Railway earns Rs 205 crore by selling scrap

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) The North Western Railway (NWR) has earned over Rs 205 crore so far in the current financial year by selling scrap items, officials said on Saturday.

NWR Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran said work is underway to dispose unusable and useless items lying on the railway premises.

The objective is to ensure better safety and cleanliness on the premises by removing junk, and reach 'zero scrap' by the end of financial year 2021-22, the official said.

The NWR has earned Rs 205.34 crore in the 2021-22 financial year by selling unused and waste materials, up from Rs 202 crore earned in the corresponding period of last year, he said.

The NWR zone has been given a target of Rs 230 crore from scrap disposal this year, Kiran said. PTI AG IJT

