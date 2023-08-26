Northeast Can Emerge As A Hotspot For Traditional Medicine: Sarbananda Sonowal

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Northeastern states have a natural advantage to emerge as a hotspot for traditional medicine, and pledged the Centre’s support to achieve it.

Speaking at the Regional Review Meeting of Northeastern States on Ayush, he stressed on the need to encourage the use of traditional medicines and practices in the region.

“The idea behind this meet is mainly to integrate the Northeast states and get their commitment for the promotion of Ayush in the region,” he said.

Pointing to the rich biodiversity in the region, Sonowal said, “If we take steps to promote traditional medicines in the Northeast, this region will emerge as one of the top areas in this sector, not just in the country but globally.” He said cooperation of the states is needed for the growth of the Ayush sector and the Centre is ready to extend all possible support, including financial.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the inaugural ceremony, said the Northeastern states can immensely contribute towards the further spread of ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani and homeopathy.

Highlighting the measures taken to promote traditional medicines and healthcare practices, he said the efforts are gradually starting to show results as Ayush is gaining international recognition.

Union MoS for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai and health ministers of several Northeastern states were present at the meeting.