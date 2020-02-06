'Northeast Peaceful, Growing Fast': Modi Smashes Opposition's Claims As Votebank Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Thursday rejected Opposition's claims that Northeast was burning and said that in reality, the region has "unprecedented peace". He said that the blockades have been lifted and the region has become a "constructive contributor" to India's success story.

'A prime member of India's road to development'

Delivering the Motion of Thanks, PM Modi said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad said Northeast is burning. If it was burning, then the first thing you would have done is to send a delegation of your MPs there and for sure conducted a press conference. I think his memory is restricted before 2014 and that's why I would like to update that Northeast is full of peace and is a prime member of India's road to development."

He added, "For 40-50 years, violent protests and blockades were going on in the region. Today, these protests have stopped and we're moving ahead together."

'The problem of Bru people was pitiable'

The Prime Minister said the government had taken decisive action to help the Bru people of Mizoram, whereas state governments of the past had indulged in vote-bank politics. He said, "The problem of Bru-Reang people had been persisting for about 25-30 years. About 30,000 people were living a life of insecurities. 100s of people were forced to live in small, temporary huts for over three decades.

He added, "The plight of the Bru refugees was pitiable. Yet, the party which ruled most parts of the Northeast for decades and the party that ruled Tripura for decades did nothing about this crisis. It was our Government that had the honour of solving this major problem. The pain of the Bru people was unlimited, but their votes were limited and thus, it was ignored for the longest time. This is our history but we think differently. We work with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas'".

The Prime Minister also listed the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir since its special Constitutional status was revoked. “The people in the Union Territory were receiving the benefits of reservation for the first time. There were Blocked Development Council polls, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act came into being there,” he told the Upper House. “An anti-corruption bureau was set up there,” he added.

