Northeast India Festival In Bangkok Celebrated To Commemorate 75 Years Of Indo-Thai Ties

The second edition of the Northeast India Festival is underway in Bangkok to boost tourism in the region and showcase the cultural similarities between both nations and the cultural diversities of Northeast India. The event commemorates 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Thailand and becomes important amid the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Northeast India Festival will boost trade and tourism between India and Thailand. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma stressed that the festival will help people connect between both nations

The inaugural programme saw wide participation from Thai side - senior political leaders and officials, top businesses, academics and media.2/3 pic.twitter.com/QJJUjOQ7pw — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) July 30, 2022

"Northeast and Thailand share linguistic, ethnic, religious and cultural similarities, need to open new horizons," Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that India and Thailand share a special bond and Act East Policy is transforming relations. "Centre is committed to develop Northeast through Act East Policy," he added.

Assam Minister UG Brahma thanked the Centre and states for cooperation and support.

Northeast India Festival in Bangkok

The three-day festival from July 29 to 31 would showcase the cultural similarities between India and Thailand and the cultural diversities of Northeast India.

The Festival is organised by the Embassy of India in association with the North Eastern states of India and Trend MMS, India. The first edition was held in Bangkok in 2019.

In line with the Centre's emphasis on revitalising Northeast India, the event is an endeavour to showcase the strengths and potential of the region.

The focus of the festival is on trade, investment and tourism promotion and exchanges in the field of education, culture and people-to-people connections.

Image: Twitter/@IndiainThailand