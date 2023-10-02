Northeast India Gets Closer To Mumbai, Hyderabad With Extended Train Services

In a significant development aimed at enhancing connectivity in the Northeastern region of India, some train services linking the region with major urban centres such as Mumbai and Hyderabad have been extended. This strategic decision comes as part of the Ministry of Railways' ongoing efforts to bolster rail connectivity between the Northeastern states and key cities across the country, according to official sources.

One of the notable extensions involves Train No. 12513/12514, the Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly Express, which has now been prolonged to reach Silchar in Southern Assam. The train's scheduled stops between Guwahati and Silchar include Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Jagiroad Stations. Commencing from Silchar Station every Wednesday at 07:45 p.m., the train is set to arrive at Secunderabad on Friday at 03:35 a.m. Conversely, on its return journey, Train No. 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati-Silchar) Express will depart from Secunderabad Station on Saturdays at 04:35 p.m. and reach Silchar Station on Mondays at 11:45 p.m.

Big boost to connectivity

Similarly, another noteworthy extension is the Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya weekly Express, Train No. 12519/12520, which has been extended to Agartala in Tripura. This extension includes stoppages at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Chaparmukh Stations between Guwahati and Agartala. Commencing from Agartala Station every Thursday at 06:00 a.m., the train is scheduled to arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station on Saturdays at 04:15 p.m. On the return journey, Train No. 12519 (Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya-Agartala) Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station on Sundays at 07:50 a.m, reaching Agartala Station on Tuesdays at 07:50 p.m.

These extensions represent a significant step forward in improving transportation links between the northeastern states and major cities, facilitating greater accessibility and connectivity for residents and travellers alike.

(With inputs from ANI)