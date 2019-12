Protests continue in the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. The 11-hour Northeast bandh called by an umbrella body of students' organisations of the region to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill began at 5 am on Tuesday. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), backed by various other bodies and political parties, will observe the shutdown till 4 pm against the Bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.