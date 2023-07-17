Northeast Turning Transit Route For Illegal Immigrants With Train As Mode Of Transport

Over the last few years, the Northeast has witnessed the rise of illegal immigrants entering the nation from the border but now a trend of using railways to enter the country has come to light.

Data availed from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) indicates the increasing threat to national security. As per the information with Republic Media Network, 62 foreigners were detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) in June alone.

During the investigation, it has been found that all these foreigners have illegally entered India, majorly via Tripura.

Earlier also on several occasions, the RPF and GRPF have nabbed illegal immigrants during regular checks across different railway stations in the region, but the number has reached its peak so far in June and the ongoing July.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sabyasachi De, NFR CPRO has informed that in July so far 30 illegal immigrants have been detained and handed over to the GRPF.

"In June, we apprehended 62 illegal immigrants most of them from Tripura. This month, so far, we have nabbed 30 illegal immigrants of which 18 are Rohingyas and 12 are from Bangladesh," De added.

Interestingly, among those arrested in the month of July, 15 of them were detained on the same day in two separate operations carried out jointly by the RPF, BSF and the local Police.

30 illegal immigrants detected at Bengal's Jalpaiguri & Tripura's Agartala & Kumarghat

The Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO further said that the 30 illegal immigrants nabbed this month were detected at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Agartala and Kumarghat in Tripura.

"Following a tip-off on July 11, we alerted the RPF and with the assistance of local police and BSF, they caught 12 Rohingyas from Kumarghat railway station in Unakoti district of Tripura. Later the same day, when a regular checking was on at the Agartala railway station, we got hold of three Bangladeshi nationals," said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway.

All the 92 illegal immigrants arrested so far have been handed over to the local police and BSF by the laid-down procedures and legal action has been initiated.

The exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar has accelerated the illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh. Most of the Rohingyas move to Bangladesh from Myanmar and later to India via the porous Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. These immigrants often get fake documents like PAN and Aadhaar in Tripura and later travel to different parts of the country via the railways.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a senior official of the Assam Police said that since infiltration through the Assam side of the Indo-Bangladesh border is difficult these days for several reasons including the installation of a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), so they are now entering from Tripura.

He also said that with agents working for them, it is also easy for them to get fake documents within a day or two in Tripura. "They don't come on their own. They take the help of agents who often assure them of jobs in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru etc. It is these agents who help them with the fake documents and also while crossing over the border," the officer said.

It may also be mentioned that it's not always one-way traffic. During festivals, particularly Eid, before the festival, these illegal immigrants travel from different parts of the country to Tripura and sneak into Bangladesh for the celebrations with their families and after the festival they again cross over the border and travel back to their workplace in India.