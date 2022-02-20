Northeast Will Be India's Engine Of Growth: PM Modi On Arunachal Pradesh's Statehood Day

Commemorating the occasion of their 36th statehood day in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the people of the state. The Northeast state was proclaimed a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Congratulating the people of Arunachal and revisiting the history of the state, PM Modi also spoke about how the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) availed a new identity in Arunachal Pradesh 50 years ago. PM Modi further noted that Arunachal will be the engine of India's growth in the 21st century.

PM Modi's address in Arunachal Pradesh

"Many many congratulations to all of you on the 36th State Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 50 years ago North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) got a new name, a new identity as Arunachal Pradesh. This identity of the rising sun, this new energy has been continuously empowered by all of you hardworking, patriotic sisters and brothers in these 50 years." PM Modi said. He further added "I firmly believe that eastern India, and especially Northeast India, will be the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century.

Elaborating on patriotism and the state's cultural heritage PM Modi said, "Sense of patriotism and social harmony that was taken to new heights by Arunachal Pradesh, how you preserved your cultural heritage, in which you are taking forward tradition and progress together is an inspiration to the nation."

During his address, PM Modi also remembered the Abor war and the states' sacrifices and the slain lives, saying "In Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the nation remembers all the martyrs of Arunachal Pradesh who sacrificed themselves for the nation. Be it Anglo Abor War or guarding of borders after independence, the saga of valour of people of Arunachal Pradesh is an invaluable heritage for every Indian."

We're working to make Arunachal a major gateway of East Asia: PM Modi

Speaking on his future plans and policies for the Northeastern state, PM Modi mentioned, "We are working to make Arunachal a major gateway of East Asia. Modern infrastructure is set up, seeing Arunachal's role regarding national security. Nature has endowed Arunachal with a lot of its treasures. You have made nature a part of life. We are trying to take this tourism potential of Arunachal to the whole world"

Prime Minister concluded his address by reciting a few lines of the song 'Arunachal Hamara' from the film Mera Dharam Meri Maa. The song was penned by Padma award recipient Bhupen Hazarika