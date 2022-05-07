In a major development, Northern Army commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday asserted that the forces have managed to control infiltrations at LoC to a large margin. Lt General Dwivedi further stated that the forces sought peace in Srinagar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, in his first interview, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi noted that the armed forces wanted peace in J&K.

We want peace in Kashmir: Lt General Upendra Dwivedi

“We want peace in Kashmir. Once we attain peace, we will continue to work for the security of the people,” Lt General Dwivedi said. “There are some parameters related to AFSPA. Do we have the protection of the armed police officials on border roads? Can district collectors here go to remote areas without any protection? These are some such questions which need to be solved. Once we get positive answers to this, AFSPA will go by itself,” General Dwivedi told Republic, while speaking about the removal of AFSPA. He further mentioned that work was underway to remove AFSPA from the region.

Northern Army commander outlines present situation at LOC

Speaking about the current situation of the LOC and Pakistan movement along the borders, the Northern Army commander avered that the situation was stable. “The situation at LoC is stable. We are ready with a calibrated response, which means that we are ready to defend against any misadventures,” he said. General Dwivedi further added that the forces have managed to control infiltrations to a large margin. “There are minimum infiltrations happening along the borders. Our security forces are working together to make good results.” The commander also took note of the forces’ recent success in neutralising terrorists in the region.

Speaking about the army camps and the forces' strategy, the Northern Army commander noted that there will be no changes in the forces’ strategy in the near future. He reiterated that the camps and launch pads were set strategically. “We have a clear idea of how many camps are established. As I said earlier, there are six major camps, more smaller camps, many launch pads and they remain with the army camp so that it's easier for launch,” Lt General Dwivedi said.

He further added that the forces remained committed to stopping any terrorist activities in the region. “We won’t let any terrorist activity proceed in the region. We will work to catch and neutralise any terrorist coming at location from where they try to infiltrate,” Lt General Dwivedi added. He further mentioned that the army will continue to cooperate with CRPF and Police for ensuring security in the region.