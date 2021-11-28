Last Updated:

Northern Army Commander Interacts With 'Bravest Of The Brave' Veterans At Pathankot Rally

During the Kargil war in 1999, the Battalion had launched four attacks on the Pakistan Army under the leadership of its then Commanding Officer Joshi.

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Northern Army Commander

TWITTER/PRO DEFENCE JAMMU/NORHERNCOMD.IA


Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Saturday held talks with the the "Bravest of the Brave" veterans at Punjab's Mamun Military Station and urged them to continue to strive to safeguard the Nation from internal and external threats.

The Army has a long tradition of interacting with its veterans and following the suit, an ex-servicemen rally was held for the veteran soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles hailing from the Union Territory, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 300 veterans including war heroes belonging to the 13th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Most of the war heroes present in the programme had served the nation under the leadership of Lieutenant General YK Joshi, who was the then Commanding Officer of the 13th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles during the Kargil War. The veterans, meeting their commanding officer and fellow colleagues relived their moments of glory serving the nation.

READ | Northern Army Commander holds talks with top Chinese General in Xinjiang bordering PoK

J-K Rifles - also known as "Bravest of the Brave"

During the Kargil war in 1999, the Battalion had launched four attacks on the Pakistan Army under the leadership of its then Commanding Officer Joshi, with the most successful one on Point 4875 (now called Batra Top after Captain Vikram Batra ).

The battalion was also conferred with the title of the "Bravest of the Brave" besides several gallantry awards, the most prominent ones being two Param Vir Chakras (Captain Vikram Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar), eight Vir Chakras (including the Army Commander), and 14 Sena Medals.

Commander Joshi expressed his gratitude and hailed the glorious service rendered by the veterans to the Nation and applauded their courage with which they defeated every obstacle to keep the Indian flag flying high.

Lieutenant General Joshi urges veterans to keep their spirits high

He urged the veterans to keep their spirits high and encourage the Indian Army fulfill its prime responsibility of safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats.

Additionally, awareness workshops on new policies and various schemes available for the army veterans were held (as promulgated through the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans). A glorious colorful cultural programme marked the celebrations of the veterans' contributions to the Armed Forces. 

READ | High profile military visit of Northern Army Commander to China comes to an end

"The days of yore are long since gone, but in my heart they carry on, imprinted on my very soul!" Lieutenant General YK Joshi said.

Inputs: ANI

Image: TWITTER/PRO DEFENCE JAMMU/NORHERNCOMD.IA

READ | LT Gen CP Mohanty & LT Gen YK Joshi appointed as Southern & Northern Army Commander
READ | 'Jammu & Kashmir changed massively': Northern Army Commander on abrogation of Article 370
READ | Northern Army Commander leads bikers of Dhruva Kargil Ride, asks 'How's the josh?'
Tags: Northern Army Commander, Indian Army, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND