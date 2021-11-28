Northern Army Commander Interacts With 'Bravest Of The Brave' Veterans At Pathankot Rally

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi on Saturday held talks with the the "Bravest of the Brave" veterans at Punjab's Mamun Military Station and urged them to continue to strive to safeguard the Nation from internal and external threats.

The Army has a long tradition of interacting with its veterans and following the suit, an ex-servicemen rally was held for the veteran soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles hailing from the Union Territory, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 300 veterans including war heroes belonging to the 13th Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Most of the war heroes present in the programme had served the nation under the leadership of Lieutenant General YK Joshi, who was the then Commanding Officer of the 13th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles during the Kargil War. The veterans, meeting their commanding officer and fellow colleagues relived their moments of glory serving the nation.

#LtGenYKJoshi, #ArmyCdrNC & Col of the JAKRIF & Ladakh Scouts Regiments interacted with veterans at an Ex-Servicemen rally in #Mamun #Pathankot. He expressed his gratitude on their continued efforts towards #Nation building. Memories were also relived with #KargilWar veterans. pic.twitter.com/aQcoHlSmtC — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) November 27, 2021

J-K Rifles - also known as "Bravest of the Brave"

During the Kargil war in 1999, the Battalion had launched four attacks on the Pakistan Army under the leadership of its then Commanding Officer Joshi, with the most successful one on Point 4875 (now called Batra Top after Captain Vikram Batra ).

The battalion was also conferred with the title of the "Bravest of the Brave" besides several gallantry awards, the most prominent ones being two Param Vir Chakras (Captain Vikram Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar), eight Vir Chakras (including the Army Commander), and 14 Sena Medals.

Commander Joshi expressed his gratitude and hailed the glorious service rendered by the veterans to the Nation and applauded their courage with which they defeated every obstacle to keep the Indian flag flying high.

#LtGenYKJoshi #ArmyCdrNC @NorthernComd_IA & Col of the JAKRIF & Ladakh Scouts Regiments interacted with Bravest of the Braves veterans at Ex-Servicemen rally in #Mamun #Pathankot. He expressed his gratitude to veterans for their contribution to #Nation building.@diprjk @ANI pic.twitter.com/dnKdMU4lTw — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) November 27, 2021

Lieutenant General Joshi urges veterans to keep their spirits high

He urged the veterans to keep their spirits high and encourage the Indian Army fulfill its prime responsibility of safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats.

Additionally, awareness workshops on new policies and various schemes available for the army veterans were held (as promulgated through the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans). A glorious colorful cultural programme marked the celebrations of the veterans' contributions to the Armed Forces.

"The days of yore are long since gone, but in my heart they carry on, imprinted on my very soul!" Lieutenant General YK Joshi said.

Lt Gen YK Joshi #ArmyCdrNC reminisces the glorious stories of grit & valour scripted at #Kargil with Veterans & War Heroes of JAK RIF during ESM rally held at Mamun military station. pic.twitter.com/QGTYEtrN0U — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) November 27, 2021

Inputs: ANI

Image: TWITTER/PRO DEFENCE JAMMU/NORHERNCOMD.IA