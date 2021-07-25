Northern Army Commander Leads Bikers Of Dhruva Kargil Ride, Asks 'How's The Josh?'

With the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas just a few hours away, the bike rally of the Indian army, which has Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi leading from the front, was on Sunday going to cross the dangerous Zojila pass. Right before the army bikers were gearing up to ride through the pass located at 11649 feet, Lieutenant General YK Joshi stopped and took a moment to ask in as filmy a way possible, 'How's the Josh?' In unison came the reply from the men in uniform, 'High Sir!'

After crossing the Zojila pass, the bikers are going to head straight towards Ladakh. "Take care, ride safe, and do not take any pangas,' Lieutenant General YK Joshi was heard saying in the video shared by DD News, on its official Twitter handle. The rally of the bikers began on Thursday, July 22 from Udhampur.

Before the bike rally, Lieutenant General YK Joshi in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, said, "On 7th of July I had gone over Batra Top in Sukhoi to pay my homage to Captain Vikram Batra, my commander and now, we are taking up this ride to go all the way to Drass to pay homage to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay." He added, "I decided to take up this challenge, I am driving a bike now after 30-35 years."

Then Indian Army Chief Gen Malik Narrates Kargil War

On Saturday, the then Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik chronologically narrated the happenings of the Kargil War in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. He, during the conversation, affirmed that it all started when India and Pakistan carried out nuclear tests. "The Prime Ministers of both India and Pakistan thought that now that we have become nuclear nations, we should bring about peace, and get over all our differences through talks", he said, pointing out that it was what led to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Lahore, where he signed the Lahore Declaration along with Nawaz Sharif towards the end of February 1999.

He then went on to throw light on how Pakistan took a U-turn and established that Pakistan cannot be trusted. Narrating what exactly happened, he said," The Pakistani army, through the areas where we were holding it very thinly, and our posts were far apart took the initiative of infiltrating their men making the best use of the winter months when there was heavy snowfall. The initial perception was that they were Mujahideens, but they were Pakistani soldiers."

"It took us some time to establish the facts," General VP Malik underlined, adding that once that happened the forces were all mobilized, and there began the process of recapturing our heights. "I think the first height that was recaptured was the Tolo Link and then our boys really did well and kept recapturing heights one after the other," he said.

Pakistan, as per the then Army chief, got under a lot of pressure by then- both because of the forces, as well as the international opinion. "He first visited China, then went to the USA for help, and ultimately, he approached India and both the Prime Ministers agreed for a ceasefire," he added.