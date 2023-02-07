Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi Warns China; 'Army Prepared To Meet Any Challenges'

Indian army is fully prepared to give a suitable response to any adverse aggressive designs of China in the Ladakh sector, General officer Commanding in Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said.

He said, “any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services.”

“Ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has brought forth many lessons such as employment of disruptive and dual-use technologies, " he said during the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony in Srinagar.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi noted that cyber and space have emerged as new domains of warfare.

"Information warfare, cyber, and space have emerged as new domains of warfare. Gray zone warfare in both the kinetic and non-kinetic domains is a challenge and we have adapted well to the ambiguities associated with strategies," he said.

"It is essential that we equip ourselves, progressively factor and consider these peculiarities to facilitate better and more effective warfighting," he added further.

He added measures to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway.

"I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured," he added.

“Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region,” said Lt General Upendra Dwivedi

On the steps taken for improving the lives of soldiers and residents of Ladakh, he said special clothing in seven layers and mountaineering equipment are being indigenised to increase the capability of soldiers in high altitude areas (HAA).

"The study of Intermittent Oxygen Inhalation has been initiated with an aim to improve the overall health conditions in acclimatisation of combat soldiers, deployed for more than one year in HAA," he said.

The Army commander said the Pan-India Project of Network for Spectrum has reached completion in the last year and approximately 57 per cent of this project is rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"The Army has in conjunction with the Ministry of Communication identified 144 villages in remote areas of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir for installation of 4G/5G towers. Assistance in terms of sharing tower space and support infrastructure is being provided to telecom service providers so that this critical facility reaches the population residing in remote border villages," he added.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also said that the Army was now working with the UT Government of Ladakh to facilitate tourism in border areas.