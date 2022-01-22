Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Joshi Warns China 'Op Snow Leopard Against PLA Still On'

In a key development to the India-China LAC standoff, on January 22 Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi affirmed 'Operation Snow Leopard' is continued and 'still on'. While confirming that authorities are in talks with Beijing, Joshi said Indian Bravehearts have given a 'befitting reply' to Xi Jinping's People's Liberation Army and reclaimed heights. Notably, he went on to mention that Pakistan is attempting numerous infiltrations but Indian troops have been foiling the same.

"Indian troops' positive disengagement with China is underway. Our soldiers have retaliated in befitting replies to Chinese troops in numerous areas of East Ladakh. Talks on disengagement with PLA is underway while our soldiers are vigilant in such ice-clad region," Joshi said during a press briefing.

'Positive disengagement with China's PLA underway': Indian Army

"This is our Bravehearts' valour, determination and courage that Operation Snow leopard is underway. Indian Army is alert and ready in all ways possible," he added.

Further, he mentioned that the year-long ceasefire with neighbouring Pakistan has resulted in improvising the lives of locals in the said region while our Indian Army has optimised their calibre. Amounting to formal revelation, Joshi mentioned that Indian Forces are advancing on the failing infiltration bids from Pakistan while troops are on high alert. He also said that the UT of Ladakh and J&K strategic importance is known to all and the same is secured by the Indian Army.

'Pakistan continues attempts to infiltrate but our troops are vigilant'

"LAC, Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) and international boundary and security are taken care of. Like each year, 2021 was a successful year for Indian troops. And everyone is aware of that," he further said.

Elucidating on the ceasefire with Pakistan that had helped J&K locals notably, he said, "In last year, significant improvement in Kashmir has been recorded and people have boycotted terrorism. They have shown no place for terrorism and separatism."

"Active terrorists are below 200 for the first time which needs to be applauded," he added.

Stating that the year 2021 was a watershed year for Indian Armed Forces in J&K and Ladakh, Lt. Gen. Joshi said that our troops have showcased immense courage against 'aggressive designs' of the other side.

'Indian Army's Operation Snow Leopard against Chinese PLA'

India had launched the said Operation in a bid to strategically occupy important heights in the South bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in August 2020 that forced the Chinese to come to the negotiation table after Galwan Valley clashes. Reportedly, Indian troops scaled tough heights of 19000 feet and at -45 degree temperature then.