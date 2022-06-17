Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Preparedness In J&K Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

During the 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, developmental works and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra. He also reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir valley during his 3-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir from June 15-17.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi is scheduled to visit forward posts on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland. Accompanied by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Dwivedi visited various locations and formations today, June 17.

Apart from reviewing the operational preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant General Dwivedi was also briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works and the prevailing situation in the Union territory, informed an official statement issued by the Defence PRO. Subsequently, the Northern Army Commander met with various stakeholders and praised the efforts undertaken for ensuring that the Yatra remains peaceful and incident-free.

Earlier, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also assessed the preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage, which commences on June 30 and ends on August 11.

Later, interacting with soldiers over a cup of tea, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi lauded them for their bravery in the operations conducted in the recent past and for ensuring zero-collateral damage. The Northern Army Commander also hailed the soldier-citizen connect programmes, which had resulted in the coming down of the recruitment of the militants in the valley.

At the Chinar Corps Headquarters later in the day, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps briefed him on the overall security situation in the valley and the steps taken to neutralise the adversaries' designs to disrupt peace.

Lieutenant General Dwivedi briefs on Agnipath scheme

Earlier in the day, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Dwivedi addressed the media on the contours of the Agnipath scheme launched by the Central government, which is receiving sharp reactions in the country and many states, as a result, have witnessed increasing incidents of violence.

The Centre increased the eligible age for recruitment into the scheme from 21 to 23 years for a one-time basis. Additionally, senior personnel from the defence forces has appealed for peace to the youth holding demonstrations, explaining to them the benefits of the scheme.

(Image: @NorthernComd_IA/Twitter)