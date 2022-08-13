Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation Along LoC In Kashmir

Quick links:
Image: @NorthernComd_IA
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and commended the forces for maintaining a strong counter-infiltration grid.
"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation," the army's Northern Command said on Twitter.
It said Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded all ranks for their professionalism in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.
#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Forward Areas of #Kashmir along #LC & reviewed the security situation.— NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) August 13, 2022
He commended all ranks for their professionalism towards maintaining sanctity of the LC & strong Counter Infiltration grid.@adgpi@DefenceMinIndia@PTI_News pic.twitter.com/qiAXUFCYhn
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)