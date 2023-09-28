Northern Army Commander Visits Forward Areas In Ladakh, Reviews Operational Preparedness

The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Ladakh.

This is the second day of his visit to the Ladakh region to interact with troops on ground zero and review their security and operational preparedness.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness and witnessed integrated training,” the Northern Command said on X.

The Army commander appreciated the professionalism exhibited by the troops and complimented them for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions.

On Tuesday, the Northern Army commander reviewed infrastructure development projects, which will enhance the operational capabilities of forces in Shyok Valley in Ladakh.