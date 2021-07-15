Northern Railway Comes Up With A Special Daily Train Between Delhi To Bhiwani From July 16

The Northern Railway is said to begin a daily special train between Delhi to Bhiwani from July 16. The scheduled train shall begin from Tilak Bridge Station in Delhi and run up to Bhiwani in Haryana via Rohtak. This announcement has brought a huge relief to commuters who suffered several breaks to reach the said destinations.

Station Halt

The daily special is said to cover several important stoppages during its run in both directions. It is said to stop at Bhiwani City, Bamla, Kharak, Kalanaur, Laahli, Rohtak, Asthal Bohar, Kharawar, Ismailia Haryana, Sapla, Road Nagar, Aasuada, Bahadurgarh, Ghevra, Mundka, Nangloi, Mangolpuri, Shakurbasti, Daya Basti, and Vivekanand Puri Halt. In Delhi, it is said to cover Kishan Ganj, Sardar Bazar, New Delhi, and Shivaji Bridge.

The special train, 04737 Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge, will start at 5 AM at Bhiwani and reach its destination at 08:41 AM the following day. The same train will return from Tilak Bridge to Bhiwani. It will begin the journey at 6:35 PM and reach Bhiwani by 10:30 PM the next day, informed Deepak Kumar, Northern Railway spokesman.

Hop-on, Hop-off service

The Northern Railway special trains have also begun a Hop-on, Hop-off service on the Kalka-Shimla narrow-gauge section. As a major attraction for tourists in the area, the train is similar to Darjeeling's Toy Train. Passengers have to purchase tickets by submitting their photo identification proofs, the fares listed at the counters at the Kalka-Shimla narrow-gauge section. The service was inaugurated on July 1 by the manager of the Northern Railways and shall continue to run for another six months. The Kalka-Shimla narrow-gauge section has been a World Heritage Site since 2018, listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) under the "Mountain Railways of India."

