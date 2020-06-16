Northern Railway To Provide 500 Isolation Wards To Delhi Govt To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar on Monday said that the Rail Ministry will be making 500 coaches available as isolation wards to the Delhi government in order to make more beds available for the treatment of coronavirus patients. After directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Railways deployed 40 more isolation coaches at Shakurbasti Railway Station, taking the total count to 50.

Delhi to receive more beds for COIVD-19 patients

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Central government is providing 500 isolation coaches to Delhi government to help in the fight against COVID-19. A total of 50 coaches have already been deployed at Shakur Basti containing 900 beds. Around 180 coaches will be placed at Anand Vihar and some at another station by tomorrow. By tomorrow, 250 coaches will be in place. The remaining 250 coaches will be deployed quickly after identifying the areas in a joint survey by the Delhi government and Railways."

The Health Ministry also released guidelines on the management of suspect/confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted in Railway coaches. The Ministry mentioned that Railway coaches shall be used as COVID Care Centres with the increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases. They shall accommodate suspect/confirmed COVID-19 cases having very mild or mild symptoms. Only an individual cabin should be assigned for each case. The special train coaches will be cleaned and disinfected after formation.

The staff deployed on the special train coaches would work under the supervision of the Chief Medical and Health Officer of the concerned district. Meanwhile, the Railways has been asked to make arrangements for regular watering of coaches, repairs, replenishment of Chlorine tablets, proper electricity connection to coaches, catering, security and rooftop insulation for coach temperature management. Moreover, the Environment Ministry has provided a one-time exemption from registration of train coaches for the purpose of generating hospital waste.

Anand Vihar railway station is likely to get the most amount of such coaches which will cater to mild COVID-19 cases. The station will stop its operations from Tuesday and will have its 5 trains diverted to Old Delhi Railway Station. According to railway officials who said on the condition of anonymity, "The assessment of the aforementioned is still underway. The Anand Vihar station is also likely to get 150-190 such coaches which will be stationed across its seven platforms. The preparations will begin from tomorrow. These coaches once ready will be handed over to the state government after which the maintenance will be done by the state administration."

