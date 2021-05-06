Northern Railways Cancels 29 Trains From May 9 Amid COVID-19 Surge; Check Full List Here

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Railway has decided to cancel some special trains including Shatabdi Special, Jan Shatabdi, Duronto Special, Kota-Dehradun Special and a few others from May 9 to further notice. As per the release by Northern Railways, the below-mentioned trains have been cancelled due to poor patronization and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

COVID-19: Northern Railways cancel following trains till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02001 (Habibganj-New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 to further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02002 (New Delhi-Habibganj) cancelled from May 9 to further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02005 (New Delhi-Kalka) cancelled from May 9 to further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02006 (New Delhi-Kalka) cancelled from May 10 to further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02011 (New Delhi-Kalka) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02012 (Kalka-New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02013 (New Delhi-Amritsar) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02014 (Amritsar-New Delhi) cancelled from May 10 to further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02017 (New Delhi-Dehradun) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02018 (Dehradun-New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02029 (New Delhi- Amritsar) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02030 (Amritsar-New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02039 (Kathgodam- New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02040 (New Delhi-Kathgodam) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02045 (New Delhi-Chandigarh) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02046 (Chandigarh- New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02055 (New Delhi-Dehradun) cancelled from May 10 to further notice

Shatabdi Special- 02056 (Dehradun- New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Jan Shatabdi Special- 02057 (New Delhi- Una Himachal) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Jan Shatabdi Special- 02058 (Una Himachal- New Delhi) cancelled from May 10 to further notice

Duronto Special- 02263 (Pune-Nizamuddin) Cancelled from May 11 till further notice

Duronto Special- 02265 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Jammu Tawi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Duronto Special- 02266 (Jammu Tawi- Delhi Sarai Rohilla) cancelled from May 10 to further notice

Kota-Dehradun Special- 02401 (Kota- Dehradun) cancelled from May 10 to further notice

Kota-Dehradun Special- 02402 (Dehradun- Kota) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Rajdhani Special- 02433 (Chennai- Nizamuddin) cancelled from May 14 till further notice

Rajdhani Special- 02434 (Nizamuddin- Chennai) cancelled from May 12 till further notice

Rajdhani Special- 02441 (Bilaspur- New Delhi) cancelled from May 13 till further notice

Rajdhani Special- 02442 (New Delhi- Bilaspur) cancelled from May 11 till further notice

New Delhi-Karta Express Special- 02445 (New Delhi- Katra) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

New Delhi-Karta Express Special- 02446 (Katra-New Delhi) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner Special- 02455 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Bikaner) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Bikaner -Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special- 02456 (Bikaner -Delhi Sarai Rohilla) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Sri Shakti Special- 02461 (New Delhi-Katra) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Sri Shakti Special- 02462 (Katra- New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Sainik Special Express- 04021 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla- Jaipur) cancelled from May 11 till further notice

Sainik Special Express- 04022 (Jaipur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla) cancelled from May 12 till further notice

Dehradun Festival Special- 04041 (Delhi- Dehradun) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Dehradun Festival Special- 04042 (Dehradun- Delhi) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Siddhabali Special- 04047 (Kordwar-Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Rail Motor Special- 04505 (Kalka- Shimla) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Rail Motor Special- 04506 (Shimla-Kalka) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Festival Special- 04515 (Kalka-Shimla) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Festival Special- 04516 (Shimla-Kalka) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Himachal Express Special- 04553 (Delhi- Daulatpur Chowk) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Himachal Express Special- 04554 (Daulatpur Chowk- Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Yognagri Rishikesh -Jammu Tawi Express Special- 04605 (Yognagri- Jammu Tawi) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Yognagri Rishikesh -Jammu Tawi Express Special- 04606 (Jammu Tawi- Yognagri) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Hemkunt Special- 04609 (Rishikesh- Katra) cancelled from May 10 till further notice

Hemkunt Special- 04610 (Katra- Rishikesh) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Mohali- Ferozpur Express Special- 04639 (Mohali- Ferozpur) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Mohali- Ferozpur Express Special- 04640 (Ferozpur- Mohali) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Vande Bharat- 22439 (New Delhi-Katra) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

Vande Bharat- 22440 (Katra- New Delhi) cancelled from May 9 till further notice

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,10,77,410 positive cases, out of which 1,72,80,844 have successfully recovered and 2,30,168 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,12,262 new cases, 3,29,113 fresh recoveries and 3,980 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 35,66,398.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)