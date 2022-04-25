Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt Lands In India; To Take Part In Raisina Dialogue

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt along with a business delegation arrived in India on Monday on her first official visit to the country. She is participating in the Raisina Dialogue, which began today (April 25) and will later hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterparts.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a Tweet on Monday, "Warm greetings to FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway on her first visit to India. Her visit will give us an opportunity to further deepen our friendship and discuss cooperation in trade, investments, blue economy and beyond."

Warm greetings to FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway on her first visit to India. Her visit will give us an opportunity to further deepen our friendship and discuss cooperation in trade, investments, blue economy and beyond. pic.twitter.com/pSYnGTP0wu — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2022

The Minister, who will be in India from April 25-27 will also be accompanied by a business delegation, informed the officials from the Norwegian Embassy in India. As Norway and India share common goals in climate and environment, there are ample opportunities in the technology and foreign investment space for both countries. Norway cooperates with India in ocean, climate, clean energy and environment among other things.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfil India's goals in this area, largescale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology. This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt was quoted by ANI as saying.

In addition, India and Norway are together in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Both countries will cooperate to strengthen multilateral cooperation, international trade system and legal order.

Norway pledged US$2.4 mn for medical assistance to India in 2021

It's important to note that Norway had pledged US $2.4 million for medical assistance to India in April 2021, during the second COVID wave. The medical help to India was given through WHO, Red Cross International Federation and the Red Crescent Societies. The monetary assistance was towards helping India in providing ambulance services, launching blood donation services, medical helplines, buying equipment such as oxygen concentrators for ambulances and distributing hygiene products to migrant workers and other vulnerable groups, the Norwegian embassy said in a statement, PTI reported.

The statement issued by the Norwegian embassy said the Norwegian business community in India will also help in the best possible ways.

(Image: ANI)