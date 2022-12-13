‘Not A Beauty Contest’: Cong’s Jairam Ramesh On The Possibility Of A Woman CM In Rajasthan

Former Union Minister and Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh when asked about the possibility of a woman Chief Minister being elected by the Congress in Rajasthan replied, "It’s not a beauty contest" and added elections are fought between parties and not individuals. He was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

Notably, Ramesh was flanked by over 6 women Congress leaders on the stage while addressing the press conference, who shared their experiences on participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

‘Elections not a beauty contest’

Against the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan in 2023, when asked whether Congress will appoint a woman Chief Minister in the state, Ramesh said, “I hope, I hope, our priority is to make the Congress party win. Elections in our country, in our democratic process… don’t feel bad… is not a beauty contest between people. Our elections are fought between parties, not between personalities, they are based on the ideologies of political parties, fought on the symbols, and manifestos of the parties. Who will become the Chief Minister (He or she), we will only know after the elections,” and added 99 per cent of the time, Congress has never announced the name of the Chief Minister before the elections.

‘Gehlot, Pilot both assets for the party’

On the ongoing infighting between CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh said, “There is no political fight in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi has said both are assets to the Congress. Both are important to the party.”

IMAGE: Jairam Ramesh - Twitter