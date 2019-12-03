'Not A Fad': Robert Vadra Slams Z+ 'training' Over Breach At Priyanka Gandhi's House

Reacting to the breach of security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence, Robert Vadra on Tuesday raised questions over the training of India's elite, stating that the 'Z+ security is not well-trained'. Robert Vadra said, "Giving security is not a fad, it is given on threat perception. 7 people came in that day, asked for selfies. New security lacks the kind of training that SPG had. When we asked our security officers, the blame game started."

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence

On November 2, a major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week in November. A vehicle reportedly holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos, reaching till the porch. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

The matter has become a big talking point amid the ongoing Parliament debate over the SPG bill amendment, with the Congress giving it a political hue. This comes even as sources have revealed that the persons who had committed the security breach were Congress party workers.

Robert Vadra on Women's safety

Earlier in the day, Vadra had also spoken about women's safety while addressing the reporters in Jaipur. Vadra said, "Our security is not as important as the security of women around the country. The government should think about this on a national and state level. The security of me, my wife and my children are at a second level," he said to reporters in Jaipur, amid the national outcry over the heinous Hyderabad gangrape and murder.

