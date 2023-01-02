Not A Single Rhino Killed By Poachers In Assam In Last One Year: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The year 2022 turned out to be a significant year for Assam’s wildlife. The last year not only witnessed several crackdowns on the trafficking of wildlife species from Southeast Asia, but also witnessed a complete drop in rhino poaching.

Releasing the statistics on January 1, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the no-compromise attitude of the state government towards poaching and poachers have brought down the numbers from two each in 2020 and 2021 to zero in 2022.

"It is good news for the state that a record has been created with zero number of poaching cases reported in the state in the last one year. This figure is not just of Kaziranga but of all the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries put together," said Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It may be mentioned that from 2012 to 2016, in five years, 100 rhinos were killed by poachers, mostly in Kaziranga National Park alone. The figures for those five years are as such- 2012: 11, 2013: 27, 2014: 27, 2015: 17, 2016: 18.

"Anti-rhino poaching efforts have yielded spectacular results. There has been no rhino poaching in Assam in the year 2022. Last poaching was on December 28, 2021 at Hilakunda, Kohora in the Golaghat district. We would strive to keep the graph flat," stated Special DGP of Assam, GP Singh, in a tweet.

It may be mentioned that rhinos are often killed by poachers for its horn as there is a myth that it helps in curing various diseases and is widely used in Chinese traditional medicines. However, recent reports also suggest that nowadays it is mostly used as a status symbol to showcase power and wealth.

In the context of Assam, it has also been witnessed that with the help of suspected illegal immigrants settled close to the Kaziranga National Park, poaching of the one-horned rhino, found only in Assam was carried out rampant by some anti-social elements with close links to international wildlife smuggling rackets. However, with recent measures which also include eviction in and around Kaziranga National Park and its extensions, poaching has been controlled to nil.