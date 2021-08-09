Not Acting Now Will Destroy Livelihoods And Natural Habitats: IPCC On Climate Change

Profound implications of climate change have increased manifold in the past decade. The increase in global temperature and sea levels has forced environmental experts to reiterate "climate change is happening now, and no one is safe." Scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) conference on August 9, Monday warned against increased extreme weather events across the globe in the coming years, PTI cited IPCC.

The reactions followed the presentation of the Sixth Assessment Report on Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. The members of the IPCC reinstated on the fact that this is the time to act against climate change. Expressing concern over the lax, Inger Anderson, Executive Director United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) said, "Despite warnings from so many years the world did not listen we need to act now." Intending to seek global cooperation she added, "Governments need to make a net-zero plan an integral part of the Paris agreement they must finance and support the developing countries to adapt to climate change as promised under the Paris agreement every business and citizens and investor must play their part." Climate change can only be dealt with by unparalleled levels of mitigation measures, the report stated.

Red lights on climate dashboard

After data assessments of historical warmings, the new report provided fresh estimates of global warming for the next two decades. Temperatures could display a rapid increase of 1.5° Celcius. "Lights are flashing red on the climate dashboard," Alok Sharma, president-designate of the upcoming COP26 said citing the report during the presentation. Additionally, the average rise in temperature will also result in increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. "The science is clear, the impacts of the climate crisis can be seen around the world and if we don''t act now, we will continue to see the worst effects impact lives, livelihoods and natural habitats," he added.

IPCC report says prolonged heatwave period for India

Echoing the calls of climatologists, Ulka Kelka, Climate Program Director at World Resources Institute India (WRI) said that the report comes amid consternation over extreme weather, despite 30 years of warning. Stating the massive change in climate conditions in the Indian subcontinent, Kelkar said, "the predictions in this report mean people labouring in longer and more frequent heatwaves, warmer nights for our winter crops, erratic monsoon rains for our summer crops, destructive floods and storms that disrupt power supply for drinking water or medical oxygen production in India." Requesting for more responsible use of natural resources for a sustainable livelihood, Kelkar said that humans need to plan for climate risks while developing infrastructure. Stress on green hydrogen and recycling.

Sluggish human approach towards climate change

"Climate projections unanimously show that all the CBR weather conditions will become more frequent and intense with temperatures going up since we humans are not sufficiently curbing the emissions," said Roxy Mathew Koll, senior scientist Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Highlighting the salient points from the IPCC report, Koll added worriedly that the mitigation and adaptation strategies added by the Nations through the Paris Agreement are insufficient to keep global surface temperature increases within 1.5° Celcius. "With the global mean temperature rise now going about 1 degree Celsius, India is at a crucial juncture where we are already facing intense extreme weather events such as cyclones floods droughts and heatwaves," he said.

Stating the basic procedures to meet the requirements for sustainable development Ajay Mathur Director General International Solar Alliance said, "The climate change is a direct result of human-induced emissions." The global energy sector (power, heat and transport) accounts for around 73 percent of total emissions while reiterating that solar energy offers an ideal solution to all countries. "It is also the engine behind every country's economic and developmental plans and ever more so in the emerging and developing economies where the quality of life and the accompanying energy consumption is less than the global average. And so it becomes ever more important for us to be able to meet our growing energy needs without adding more CO2 to the atmosphere," he concluded.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres has also called on the Council to adopt a new and more comprehensive approach to mitigate climate change. He has also urged that the prevention strategies should be inexpensive for developing countries. Climate factors often prolong the conflict and create conditions conducive to deprivation, exclusion, terrorism and organized crime, the UN Council concluded.

(With inputs from PTI and UN website) (Image: Unsplash/representative)