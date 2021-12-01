'Not Afraid Of Mails, IB Investigating The Matter', Says Gautam Gambhir Over Death Threats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir, who has received a series of death threats via email, said he is not worried as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is looking into the situation. On Tuesday, November 30, the cricketer-turned-politician officiated at the inaugural match of the East Delhi Premier League at Yamuna Sports Complex. He also encouraged the players.

Gambhir told news agency ANI, "The Final of East Delhi Premier League will be played on December 15. The is the first time that this kind of league is happening in Delhi where young talents take part in professional cricket. All the participants are from the underprivileged sections of society. Some sell vegetables or run tea stalls. This is the first season. I am very excited."

In response to a question regarding the threat emails, Gambhir stated, "I am not afraid in the least. An inquiry by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is underway. However, I do not refrain from working and participating in such events. Now, my primary attention is on the event's success."

Last Monday, Gautam Gambhir received a third threat email from 'ISIS Kashmir,' claiming that even the Delhi Police will be unable to protect him. "The third mail is challenging Delhi Police. It is written in the email that Delhi Police will not be able to do anything. They have spies in Delhi Police too and every information about Gambhir is reaching to them," news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

According to ANI sources, this comes after the police identified an account handler named Sahid Hamid as the person responsible for the earlier emails.

ISIS Kashmir threatens BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

On November 24, emails threatening to assassinate the cricketer-turned-politician and his family were sent, prompting him to seek security from the Delhi Police. The threat emails, which the Delhi police cyber Cell traced back to Pakistan, asked that Gambhir 'stay away from the Kashmir issue.'

The first email received by Gambhir read, 'We're going to kill you and your family.' Hours later, the BJP leader received a second mail that read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

Sahid Hamid, a Pakistani resident, was identified as the account handler. The case's terrorist connection is being investigated by the police. The investigation regarding the death threats is being led by DCP central Shweta Chauhan. Following the incident, security outside Gambhir's residence was tightened up.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI