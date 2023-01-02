'Not Against Demonetisation', Says Petitioner Who Challenged 2016 Decision On SC Verdict

"I am not against demonetisation," said Vivek Narayan Sharma, one of the petitioners who challenged the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the legality of demonetisation with a 4:1 majority and said the decision was the Executive's economic policy .

Sharma, who had filed the petition that gives the case its name -- Vivek Narayan Sharma v. Union of India and ors, said he was never against demonetisation per se but only wanted an extension on the deadlines, something the government had anyway done. “In my petition I had mentioned that I am not against demonetization. It is constitutional but the sudden decision made it difficult for the public as the public needs more comfort. The SC has decided that demonetisation was a legal exercise,” he said.

Monday's order is a likely conclusion on contestations on demonetisation, vis a vis its legality.

The apex court ruled on a batch of 58 petitions that broadly contended that the Union government should not have taken such a hasty decision.

The Supreme Court verdict

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice SA Nazeer, ruled that there had been adequate consultation between the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before taking the decision, adding that the decision-making process could not have been flawed.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, pronouncing the verdict of the Constitution bench, said, "Notification is valid and satisfies the test of proportionality, period for exchange of notes cannot be said to be unreasonable."

Note of dissent

While four members of the five-member bench decided that the Centre's decision was legal, Justice BV Nagarathna dissented. She said the decision was taken by the Centre by passing a plenary legislation. Stating that the Parliament should have been consulted on the matter, Justice Nagarathna said, "Without parliament a democracy cannot thrive and so that meaning to democracy is given. Parliament cannot be left aloof on such important decisions."