'Not ATAGS, But Another TGS': Army's Rs 6500 Cr Proposal To Acquire 400 Howitzers

The Indian Army has submitted a proposal worth over 6,500 Crore to the Defence Ministry for the acquisition of 400 howitzers from Indian firms. This move is part of the Army's strategic plan for modernisation, with a particular focus on ‘Mediumisation’, involving the integration of lighter, technologically advanced artillery. The aim is to enhance the uniformity of the standard of artillery systems used by the army in its arsenal.

The Regiment of Artillery within the Indian Army is spearheading this endeavour, seeking to leverage the expertise of Indian industry to manufacture 155 mm/52 calibre Towed Gun Systems (TGS). This development aims to create a versatile, lighter system that can accommodate future technological advancements. A senior military official shared, "A proposal for buying 400 155mm 52 calibre towed gun systems (TGS) along with towing vehicles from Indian firms under the Buy Indian-IDDM category has been moved to the Defence Ministry. The government is expected to soon take a decision on the TGS at a high-level meeting."

Army’s howitzer procurement plans

According to DRDO, "No new gun systems have been inducted since the introduction of the 155 mm x 39 Caliber Bofors FH-77B howitzers in 1986-87”, as the Army's broader procurement strategy emphasises on indigenous production more. The plan envisions complete indigenisation, ensuring that the howitzers are entirely of Indian origin. Additionally, the Army is prioritising weight reduction and ease of deployment, particularly in high-altitude areas, aligning with lessons learned from previous deployments of older Bofors guns. The procurement process is an integral part of the Army's Mediumisation initiative, with the goal of achieving full integration of indigenous guns by the year 2042.

(Image Credit DRDO)

Over the past decade, the Army has concluded contracts for the acquisition of various 155 mm howitzers, including Dhanush, Sharang, Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH), and K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns. These acquisitions are slated to eventually enhance the Army's artillery capabilities

Captain V Mishra from the Regiment of Artillery, in an interaction with ANI, highlighted the capabilities of the Dhanush howitzer, stating that it can engage targets up to 48 kilometres away. This locally-developed system was inducted into service in the Eastern Ladakh sector last year. Additionally, 114 guns produced by the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board will soon be integrated into the Indian Army's arsenal, as stated in a prior report by ANI.

ATAGS: That stirred Indian artillery acquisition plans

The Army's plan to acquire 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of Indian artillery. This project,as per DRDO, initiated in 2000 as part of the Field Artillery Rationalization Plan (FARP), aimed to modernise and rationalise artillery equipment. Under FARP, a total of 1580 units of 155 mm x 52 Caliber Towed Artillery Gun Systems were previously envisaged, as per DRDO sources.

(Image Credit: DRDO)

ATAGS: The first artillery with ‘all electric drive’

ATAGS, developed in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), stands out for its ‘all-electric drive’, ensuring maintenance-free and reliable field operations. This new-era tech, as per DRDO, facilitates automatic operation of critical functions, enabling a higher rate of fire.

(Image Credit: DRDO)

With High Explosive Extended Range Full Bore projectile (ERFB-BB) shells capable of reaching over 45 km, ATAGS are hailed to have exceptional accuracy and consistency. The system is designed for rapid deployment, ensuring readiness in day and night war scenarios. Advanced technologies, including an inertial land navigation-based Automatic Gun Alignment and Positioning System (AGAPS), Muzzle Velocity Radar (MVR), and ballistic computer, empower ATAGS to perform precise computations online, enhancing its effectiveness in engaging targets.

(Image Credit: DRDO)

Equipped with an optronics sight for direct firing at targets up to 1.5 km, even in low-light conditions. Its ‘robust’ communication system allows ‘seamless’ coordination and control during operations, further enhancing its combat capabilities. The Indian Army's move to acquire 400 indigenous howitzers signifies a significant leap forward in bolstering the nation's artillery capabilities. With a focus on indigenization and technological advancement, this initiative is poised to enhance India's strategic preparedness on the global stage.