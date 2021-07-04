'Not Confined To Muslims, Assam': Cong Urges Himanta Sarma To Take Population Issue To PM

Referring to the problem of high population, the Congres party on Sunday pointed out that it was not just confined to the state of Assam, or just the Muslim community, but the country in general. Party leader Raashid Alvi, while talking to the media, said that it was always one of the concerns of the Congress party, but the BJP always brought in politics. He further added that the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma who is striving hard to implement the two-child policy in his state, should take the matter up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he can talk to Hindu representatives and a step towards bringing stringent laws in the matter can be taken.

"The population issue is not just a Muslim issue or an Assam's issue. The CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam should talk to the PM. The PM should also have a talk with Hindu representatives. This is something that Congress has been wanting to do for years but the BJP drags politics into the issue. The government should make a comprehensive law to control the population," said Congress leader Raashid Alvi.

The statement of Raashid Alvi comes after Himanta Biswa Sarma met 150 Muslim scholars on Sunday. Claiming that population is a problem, Sarma said that he has met with factions of All Assam Minority Students' Union to resolve it. Sarma has touted to pass the bill in the coming Monsoon Session, implementing a two-child policy in the state.

Present population situation

According to Family planning 2020, though India is projected to overtake China’s population in less than a decade, the organisation states that India is on course to achieve population stabilisation with a national Total Fertility Rate of 2.2, which is close to the replacement level fertility of 2.1. Referring to the sharp decline in India’s population growth rates over 10 years from 2001 to 2011 from 21.5% to 17.7%, the organisation states that 24 of the Indian states and union territories have already reached the replacement level TFR of 2.1 with the desired Fertility Rate at 1.8. The organisation also highlights that currently there is a high unmet need for family planning at 13% amid married women of 15-49 years as of 2015-16. This reportedly placed these women at grave risk of death or disability during pregnancy and childbirth due to lack of access to contraceptives.

(Credit-ani/pti)