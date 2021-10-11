Not Enough Power Supply From NTPC, Private Bodies To Fulfill State's Requirement: Bihar CM

Amid the power supply crisis in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, October 11, informed that he has asked the power department regarding the supply situation in the state. He further informed that electricity is being exported which in turn is getting expensive to handle.

Nitish Kumar said, "We are not getting enough power from National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) or from any private body as per the state's requirement". He added that the production and supply of power is low.

The Bihar chief minister further affirmed that the situation is getting normalised as, in just five days, over 570 lakh thermal power units were purchased from the power exchange at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

Union Power Minister on coal crisis in India

Earlier on October 5, responding to reports of the power crisis in India, Union Power Minister RK Singh had denied claims of a coal shortage and informed that there is no need to panic as there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country. He had said that there was no such crisis in India and that the country has a sufficient amount of coal just like China to fulfil the increasing demands.

RK Singh further informed there is a rise in consumption of electricity amid COVID-19 due to which there is an increased demand for coal. He had told ANI, "The demand for coal has increased and we are fulfilling this demand. We are in a position to meet the further rise in the demands."

In an official release, the Ministry of Coal stated, "The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants".

Coal shortage in India

As state governments of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab reported the issue of coal shortage in power plants, the Ministry of Power on October 9, detailed the reasons for the same. Since the revival of the economic state of the country, the demand for electricity has been pressurizing the coal availability.

The four reasons listed by the Power Ministry include:

Increased demand for electricity due to a revival of the economy after the second wave of COVID-19.

Coal production and dispatch of coal from the mines were affected due to heavy rainfall in the coal mine areas during the month of September 2021

Prices of the imported coal increased to an unprecedented high mark resulting in a substantial reduction in power generation from imported coal-based power plants, therefore, leading to more dependence on domestic coal.

Also, the non-building of adequate coal stocks before the onset of the monsoon has added to the coal crisis.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)