'Not Enough Vaccine Stock': Delhi & Punjab Likely To Delay COVID Vaccination Phase 3

A day after registration started for persons above 18 years of age to get vaccinated, Delhi and Punjab governments have flagged a delay in beginning the process. Punjab Health Minister stated that the state does not have sufficient vaccines to start the next phase while Delhi Government also said that there is not enough stock. The Central Government opened vaccinations for the third phase from May 1 to curb the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said that the state required more than 10 lakh vaccines to start the drive on May 1.

"We have less hope for the vaccine to reach Punjab that leads to delay for drive of above 18," added Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Sidhu.

The Delhi Government has also highlighted that the national capital does not have enough stock to start the next phase.

India's vaccination campaign

India, till now, was ready to embark upon the next phase of vaccination, an announcement of which had sparked hope amongst the citizens for the virus to get in control. The COVID-19 vaccine drive in the country began on January 16 with health workers and front-line workers at first, the second phase was scheduled for people above the age of 60 while currently, the vaccination process is going on for people above the age of 45.

India's hope to control the current spread of the virus depends majorly on vaccination. The country has also created a record of administering 14.19 crore vaccine doses in 100 days. However, the new number of cases in the country are climbing record-breaking heights. In the last 24 hours, 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases were reported with 3,645 deaths.

Currently, India is facing a very serious situation of COVID-19 as cases are increasing rapidly. The government has been appealing to citizens to take the vaccine at the earliest to control the current spread. Several state governments have also been taking steps to encourage people to take vaccines.