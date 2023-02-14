'Not For BBC To Dictate What Happens In India': British MP Bob Blackman Tells Arnab

BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were surveyed by the Income Tax department on Tuesday. While the British government said it was closely watching the survey, UK MP Bob Blackman said BBC cannot dictate what happens in India. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Blackman said, "India, the largest democracy in the world, has its judicial system, its own laws and its own democracy. It is for the Indian people to determine what happens in India and indeed the Indian government to represent them to the best of their ability."

"It is not for the British Parliament or government to dictate to India what should happen. It is not for British Broadcaster (Referring to BBC) to be dictating what happens in India either," the UK Member of Parliament said.

#BBCGetsRaided | British laws refer to the United Kingdom. India, the largest democracy of the world, has its own judicial system. It is for Indian people to determine what happens in India: UK MP @BobBlackman #LIVE on the debate pic.twitter.com/0qaVQ9IHhJ — Republic (@republic) February 14, 2023

The Income Tax department conducted a survey for over ten hours at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. The survey was carried out to probe issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. According to I-T officials, BBC had been served notices earlier but was "defiant and non-compliant".

BBC said it is fully cooperating with tax authorities. "The Income Tax authorities are currently at the offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the BBC said on Twitter.

The action, which sparked a sharp political debate with the ruling BJP accusing the BBC of "venomous reporting" and the opposition questioning the timing of the move, comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question.