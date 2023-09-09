'Not For Me To Tell India…': UK PM Rishi Sunak On Russia-Ukraine War Ahead Of G20 Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, while speaking on India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly cares about the international rule of law and he cannot advise India on what positions to take on international issues.

"Well, it's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues. But I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity. I think those are things that are universal values that we all share. Those are things that I believe and India I know believes in those things too" Sunak was quoted as saying.

The British Prime Minister's comments came after he arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the two-day G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10. Sunak further informed that he was looking to highlight the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the summit.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 Summit in India as he wants to focus on the special military operation in Ukraine. Russia will be represented by its President Dmitry Peskov during the high-level meeting.

Sunak to highlight Russia-Ukraine war

Talking about the ongoing impact of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he will highlight the devastating impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine on millions of people around the world, particularly on food prices, during the G20 Summit being held in India.

"When it comes to Ukraine and Russia in conflict one thing I will be doing is highlighting the devastating impact that Russia's illegal invasion is having on millions of people around the world, particularly on food prices,” Sunak said, adding, “Russia recently pulled out of a grain deal that was shipping grain from Ukraine to many poor countries around the world leading to rising food prices. That is causing suffering for millions of people.”

Earlier in July, Russia said that it was terminating its participation in a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreement was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 and permitted Ukrainian ships to get around a Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and safely navigate the waterway to Turkey's Bosphorus Strait in order to access international markets.

(With inputs from ANI)