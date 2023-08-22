Not In Favour Of Having Interim VCs In Varsities: Bengal Education Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has said the government is not in favour of appointing interim vice-chancellors in state universities, as such "ad hoc steps" by Raj Bhavan have resulted in a "chaotic situation in varsities".

The minister's comment comes three days after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed Mathematics professor Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University.

Taking a dig at the governor, the minister on Monday said, the files related to the appointment of VCs in state-run or state-aided universities are lying "unattended" in the governor's office.

"The recommendations of search committees formed by higher education department are not being considered. The files related to VCs' appointments are left unattended. A game of passing the ball goes on. The action of Raj Bhavan has triggered a chaotic situation in varsities," he said.

Asked about the appointment of Sau as the officiating VC of the varsity, the minister said, "We are not in favour of having interim VCs. These are ad-hoc steps. We want to have permanent VCs in different universities as long-term measures." Jadavpur University has been in the eye of a storm of criticism over the death of a first-year undergraduate student after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed.

Basu expressed confidence that the "good intentions" of students will help stop ragging.

"We want to ensure that studies are not disturbed," he said.

The 17-year-old undergraduate student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual harassment.

Thirteen people, including former and current students of JU, were arrested in connection with the death of the student.