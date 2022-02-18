'Not Just Ahmedabad Blasts': Min Giriraj Singh Claims PM Modi Always A Target Of Assassins

After a special court purportedly held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy against then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed his agreement on Friday.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that even after the serial blasts, attempts were continuously being made to kill the incumbent Prime Minister, and even listed down the events from the past like the 2013 blast in Bihar, the security breach in Punjab in 2022.

"Modi is constantly on target because he is fighting for the country. Between what is good and what is bad for the country he is never going to compromise and make a wrong choice," he said.

His statement came after a special court in Ahmedabad purportedly held that the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, the placement of bombs at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were being brought was done keeping in mind the possibility of then CM Modi visiting those hospitals.

38 convicts to be hanged to death, 11 given life sentences

Bombs had exploded at various spots in Ahmedabad, including the state-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 people.

The court termed the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were given life imprisonment till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Eleven others were held guilty for criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the UAPA.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on 48 convicts and of Rs 2.88 lakh on another one. It also awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of those who died in the blasts, Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries. All the convicts were present for the hearing via video conference from different jails - Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Tihar in Delhi, Bhopal, Gaya, Bengaluru, Kerala and Mumbai.

Out of 78 accused on trial, one had turned approver. The trial had begun in December 2009 against 77 people linked to Indian Mujahideen. The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year. Out of those, 49 were convicted while 28 were acquitted on February 8.