‘Not Just Huawei, But 18 Other Chinese…’: Mahesh Jethmalani Escalates Attack On BBC

Escalating his attack on the BBC, BJP leader and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Thursday slammed the broadcaster’s supporters in India for demanding proof of Huawei transactions to the UK-based news company. Taking to Twitter, Jethmalani alleged that apart from Huawei, 18 other Chinese clients also paid the BBC for attacking India.

Sharing a report on his Twitter handle, Jethmalani wrote, “BBC apologists in India demand proof that Huawei payments to BBC were linked to the documentary. It's not just Huawei that pays BBC but at least 18 other Chinese clients! Lord Alton MP in a stinging criticism of the BBC says ‘HIS BREAD I EAT,HIS SONG I SING’."

Jethmalani questions BBC over Chinese funding

After alleging that BBC had Chinese links, Mahesh Jethmalani remarked that the broadcaster has a 'history of anti-India propaganda'. The senior advocate further recalled the time when BBC used a map of India without Kashmir during a show in 2021.

Terming the channel a repeat offender, Jethamalani while speaking to Republic said, “They have taken on the Indian Army, they have vilified the Indian Army, so they are repeat offenders on this issue.”

#RepublicExclusive | #ChinaPaysBBC scandal explodes | BBC is a repeat offender, they even vilified the Indian Army: BJP Rajya Sabha MP @JethmalaniM speaks to Republic. pic.twitter.com/MpinqZ97YS — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2023

Jethamalani’s criticism of the BBC came after the UK-based broadcaster released a docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi tiled “India: The Modi Question”, which was banned by the Government of India. In fact, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 19 slammed the docuseries as ‘propaganda’ and stated that the piece was designed to push a particular discredited narrative.